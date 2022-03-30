Skip to main content
Jalen Ramsey, Kevin Durant and Mohamed Salah on Today's SI Feed
Bears GM on Trading Nick Foles: ‘We’re Working on It’

During the annual league meetings in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles said the team is looking to trade veteran quarterback Nick Foles. Chicago recently added former Saints signal-caller Trevor Siemian to the squad. 

“We’ll see. Nothing has popped up right now,” Poles said at the NFL owners meetings regarding a potential Foles trade, per ESPN. “But we’re working on it. Hopefully something pops up.”

Siemian now joins Justin Fields and Ryan Willis in the crowded quarterback room, leaving Foles as the odd man out. The Super Bowl LII MVP carries a $10.67 million cap hit in 2022 after appearing in just one game this past season. He threw for 250 yards and the game-winning touchdown against the Seahawks in Week 16 when both Fields and Andy Dalton were out with injuries. 

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Saints and Fields appears to be the starter of the future. Fields started in 10 of his 12 games played in 2021 and threw for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his rookie year. He also rushed for two scores and had 420 yards on the ground. Willis was an undrafted free agent in 2020 and signed a reserve/future contract with Chicago in January. 

Pole intends to have Siemian serve as a mentor for Fields. He’s been in the NFL for seven years and has played behind several Hall of Fame quarterbacks. 

“In terms of a guy who has been behind Peyton [Manning] and [Drew] Brees, there’s also a wealth of knowledge he can bring to Justin as well,” Poles said, per ESPN. 

Siemian tallied 1,154 passing yards, 12 total touchdowns and three interceptions with New Orleans in 2021.  

