Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Today's SI Feed
Jimmy Garoppolo, Lamar Jackson and JuJu Smith-Schuster on Today's SI Feed

Tyrann Mathieu Confirms Mike Tomlin Called Him During His Free Agency

Former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has yet to sign with a new team during his free agency. 

There has been speculation that the Steelers want to pick him up, and now, Mathieu has confirmed that.

The Pro Bowl safety joined The Jordy Culotta Show on Monday to discuss what his time in free agency has been like. And, he admitted that Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin has given him a call.

“It’s still cool talking to all the coaches, the different coaches, cause some of these guys I’m fans of,” Mathieu said. “Mike Tomlin calling your phone. He like ‘Hey oh, this Mike T,’ you know, so just being able to talk to these guys, man, it’s a blessing.”

Needless to say, this one detail Mathieu offered got Steelers fans excited about potentially signing the Honey Badger.

Culotta went on to say how pretty much every team in the NFL it seems like want Mathieu on their team. But, what does the safety look for in a team?

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Honestly for me, from a leadership perspective, obviously you want to be a part of a good group of guys,” Mathieu said. “You want to be able to work with these guys. I mean, these guys that you spend a good part of your life with once you sign a contract.”

Mathieu admitted that he feels “spoiled” based on previous stars he’s played with on the Cardinals, Texans and Chiefs.

The Steelers have the reigning defensive player of the year on their team, T.J. Watt. They could be adding the Honey Badger for next season if Tomlin’s call had any sort of influence on Mathieu’s decision.

Mathieu did not give any hints about what specific teams he’s looking into signing with.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Pittsburgh Steelers coverage, go to All Steelers 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before playing the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Old Clip of John Madden Discussing Tom Brady Goes Viral

The late NFL great said the QB’s “calmness reminds me of Joe Montana.”

By Wilton Jackson
ryan-poles
Play
NFL

Bears GM Says Team is Looking to Trade Nick Foles

Ryan Poles said Chicago is looking for a potential deal, but added, “nothing has popped up right now.”

By Joseph Salvador
Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill at the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in 2022.
Play
NFL

Dolphins GM: Tyreek Hill Asked to Return Punts for Team

He is one of the most dangerous returner specialists in the sport, but the position is dangerous.

By Dan Lyons
Sep 12, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres (25) smiles in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
MLB

One Big Question for Every American League Team

Let’s take a look at the crucial query for each club in the Junior Circuit.

By Nick Selbe
new-york-city
Photos

Game On: Basketball at Its Purest

While March Madness takes center stage, hoops obsessives take to their own courts.

By SI Staff
Member Exclusive
Saint Peter's players celebrate around head coach Shaheen Holloway
College Basketball

Jersey City to Host Parade for Saint Peter’s After Tournament Run

The Peacocks became the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight before a loss to North Carolina.

By Madison Williams
Hunter Pence and Jake Peavy celebrate the Giants 2014 World Series title.
MLB

Jake Peavy and Hunter Pence Join MLB Network as Analysts

The former Giants teammates will join the network's coverage for the upcoming baseball season.

By Daniel Chavkin
Baker Mayfield warming up for the Steelers.
Play
NFL

Report: Mayfield Training With Three WRs in Texas

The quarterback is reportedly working out with with NFL receivers to stay sharp in the offseason.

By Joseph Salvador