Patrick Mahomes Weighs in on NFL’s New Postseason Overtime Rules

The NFL made a significant change to its postseason overtime rules on Tuesday, and Patrick Mahomes appears to be in favor of the newly-approved proposal.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, the Chiefs star said he’s fine with the new rules, which will grant both teams one guaranteed possession in overtime during the playoffs. The previous rule allowed a game to end in OT if a team or opposing defense scored a touchdown on the opening drive. Those rules will still be enforced during the regular season.

Mahomes continued his take by offering a glimpse into a particular situation players and coaches could encounter come crunch time. In his career, the former MVP is 1-1 in OT games in the playoffs.

“I’m sure there’ll be moments where you feel like it’s a good decision. But then there will be moments when you score that touchdown first and you feel like it’s a bad one. So you just go out there and play and try to win the game whatever way,” Mahomes said.

The revised OT proposal began building traction after Mahomes’s Chiefs beat the Josh Allen-led Bills in an all-time classic during the AFC divisional round in January. Kansas City won following a quick touchdown drive in OT, sparking a debate regarding the fact that Buffalo didn’t have a chance to respond.

The Chiefs surprisingly won another coin toss in OT against the Bengals in the AFC championship game, but eventually lost after a Mahomes interception led to a game-winning Evan McPherson field goal.

