Report: Congressional Committee Investigating Washington Commanders Now Looking at ‘Financial Improprieties’

The congressional committee that has been investigating Washington’s NFL franchise for sexual harassment under owner Dan Snyder is now also looking into allegations of financial impropriety, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The allegations of financial impropriety arose after the House Committee on Oversight and Reform reviewed more than 80,000 pages of documents and interviewed witnesses in its inquiry unto the team’s workplace, sources told The Washington Post.

Per the report, the financial investigation is among the highest levels of the committee, with several members of the committees telling the newspaper they were completely unaware of any review of the impropriety.

“The team is not aware of any investigation by the House Oversight Committee regarding financial matters, despite vague and unsubstantiated claims today by anonymous sources. The team categorically denies any suggestion of financial impropriety of any kind at any time. We adhere to strict internal processes that are consistent with industry and accounting standards, are audited annually by a globally respected independent accounting firm, and are also subject to regular audits by the NFL. We continue to cooperate fully with the Committee’s work,” a team spokesperson for the Commanders said.

When asked by The Washington Post if the panel was reviewing the Commanders for financial irregularities, a committee spokesperson responded by saying, “The Committee continues to investigate the hostile workplace and culture of impunity at the Washington Commanders as well as the National Football League’s inadequate response and lack of transparency. The Committee will follow the facts wherever they lead.”

The allegation of financial impropriety comes amid the NFL’s second investigation into the franchise in the last 19 months.

The current NFL investigation involves an inquiry into sexual misconduct allegations against Snyder that was aired during a public roundtable hosted by the Oversight Committee in early February. During the roundtable, former cheerleader and team marketing manager Tiffani Johnston told members of the Committee that Snyder harassed her at a team dinner, putting his hand on her thigh and pressing her toward his limo afterward. 

While sexual misconduct remains as the central topic of the investigation into the franchise, the additional investigation into the organization’s financials could also present significant trouble for Snyder and his ownership of the team.

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Washington Football. 

