Tom Brady, DK Metcalf and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, DK Metcalf and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed

Report: RB Giovani Bernard Chooses to Stay With Buccaneers

Running back Giovani Bernard agreed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers on Friday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Bernard’s first season in Tampa Bay came in 2021, but he didn’t play much due to a knee and hip injury. He played in 12 games without a start, finishing with just eight carries for 58 rushing yards. However, he stepped up in the backfield as a receiver, catching 23 passes for 123 yards with three touchdowns. 

The running back had various other offers from teams regarding his 2022 season, according to Pelissero, but he ended up staying in Tampa Bay. This will give him a chance to shine with the team since he wasn’t really able to produce much last year.

Because of his ability to switch between running back and wide receiver roles, Bernard has become a dual threat in the NFL. 

Previously, Bernard spent eight seasons with the Bengals. He finished with 3,697 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns, 2,867 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns during his tenure in Cincinnati. 

