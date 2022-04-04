Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Eagles, Saints Swap Eight Picks Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Just over three weeks ahead of the NFL draft’s first night, the Eagles and Saints have pulled off a big trade involving the swapping of eight different picks—including three first-rounders.

The Eagles are sending picks Nos. 16, 19 and 194 in this year’s draft in exchange for picks Nos. 18, 101 and 237. Philadelphia will also receive a 2023 first-round pick and a ’24 second-round pick.

The Eagles had three first-round picks in this year’s draft before pulling off this deal. Now, each team has two: New Orleans will be picking at Nos. 16 and 19, while Philadelphia will be selecting at Nos. 15 and 18.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The move from the Eagles’ perspective was at least partially motivated by the desire to not have to pay three first-round players fully-guaranteed salaries, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Saints, meanwhile, now have three picks in the top 50 and are hopeful that the 2023 first-round pick surrendered will be toward the latter part of the first.

Both teams finished 9–8 last season, with the Eagles edging out the Saints for the NFC’s final playoff spot. Philadelphia lost to the Buccaneers in the wild-card round, 31–15.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, go to Eagles Today 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

France vs. Denmark, Spain vs. Germany and Uruguay vs. Portugal are the matches to watch in the 2022 World Cup
Play
Soccer

The Best XI Matches of the 2022 World Cup Group Stage

Now that the draw is known and the matchups (mostly) set, circle the calendars for these particular games at the World Cup this fall.

By Avi Creditor
An overview of Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Tommy Davis, Dodgers’ Two-Time NL Batting Champ, Dies at 83

The three-time World Series winner died on Sunday night in Phoenix, the team announced.

By Associated Press
A Texas Tech football helmet.
Extra Mustard

Texas Tech Assistant Will Be on ‘The Bachelorette’

Filming has already started and the whole team is rooting for him.

By Joseph Salvador
Canelo Alvarez celebrates after knocking out Caleb Plant.
Boxing

Boxing’s Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Who makes the cut for April?

By Chris Mannix
Nolan Smith on the bench as an assistant.
College Basketball

Report: Nolan Smith to Leave Duke for Louisville

The former Blue Devils guard is leaving Duke to become Kenny Payne’s top assistant with the Cardinals.

By Mike McDaniel
carlos beltran (1)
Play
MLB

Carlos Beltrán on Astros Cheating Scandal: ‘We Did Cross the Line’

Beltrán publicly addressed the Astros sign-stealing scheme for the first time in an interview with YES Network colleague Michael Kay.

By Nick Selbe
Magic Johnson during halftime at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Play
Extra Mustard

Magic Johnson Comments on LeBron James’s Legacy

He says James is “inching up there” when referring to Michael Jordan.

By Joseph Salvador
dawn-staley-morning-madness
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN Anchor Suggests 76ers Hire Dawn Staley

SportsCenter anchor Max McGee suggested that Philadelphia hire the South Carolina women’s coach if they move on from Doc Rivers.

By Mike McDaniel