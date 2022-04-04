Just over three weeks ahead of the NFL draft’s first night, the Eagles and Saints have pulled off a big trade involving the swapping of eight different picks—including three first-rounders.

The Eagles are sending picks Nos. 16, 19 and 194 in this year’s draft in exchange for picks Nos. 18, 101 and 237. Philadelphia will also receive a 2023 first-round pick and a ’24 second-round pick.

The Eagles had three first-round picks in this year’s draft before pulling off this deal. Now, each team has two: New Orleans will be picking at Nos. 16 and 19, while Philadelphia will be selecting at Nos. 15 and 18.

The move from the Eagles’ perspective was at least partially motivated by the desire to not have to pay three first-round players fully-guaranteed salaries, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Saints, meanwhile, now have three picks in the top 50 and are hopeful that the 2023 first-round pick surrendered will be toward the latter part of the first.

Both teams finished 9–8 last season, with the Eagles edging out the Saints for the NFC’s final playoff spot. Philadelphia lost to the Buccaneers in the wild-card round, 31–15.

