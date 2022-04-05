Skip to main content
NFL Updates: Jarvis Landry and Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers, and Detroit Lions Picked for Next 'Hard Knocks'
Bobby Wagner Refutes Reported Details of New Contract With Rams

The Rams have made a habit of acquiring star players from other teams during their current front office regime, which paid off in a big way with the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in over two decades. That philosophy held true with Los Angeles’s recent signing of All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner from the rival Seahawks to a five-year, $50 million contract.

On Monday, a report from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio emerged outlining the details of Wagner’s new contract. Florio noted the new pact will reportedly net the Rams LB a $6.5 million salary in 2022 and $3.5 million guaranteed in 2023 in addition to other bonuses and compensation.

Wagner, who has no agent and represents himself, took to social media to respond to PFT’s report of his contract details, suggesting that they were not accurate.

“Agents really don’t want to see players represent themselves even if they pose no threat,” he said. “But at least if you going to report the contract, you should get the details correct.”

Wagner tweeted a follow-up message five minutes later stating he has “nothing against agents,” and explained why he ultimately chose self-representation. “I wanted to better myself life after football & anyone that can’t understand that don’t really want to,” he said.

The since-refuted contract details reportedly include Wagner receiving a $5 million signing bonus and a $7.5 million base salary in 2023. Florio also reported Wagner’s base salary will increase to $8.5 million in 2024, followed by a $8 million payout in 2025 before jumping back to $8.5 million in 2026.

Wagner heads to L.A. after spending the first 10 seasons of his Hall of Fame-caliber career with the Seahawks. The 31-year-old has been vocal about the treatment he received from Seattle prior to his departure, saying recently both parties could have had a “simple conversation” about his release before vowing to make his presence known when the teams play in 2022.

“I’ll make sure [the Seahawks] see me every time we play them,” he said, per the Los Angeles Times. “So they’ll know where I’m at and I’ll make sure I tell them. It won’t be a quiet game for me.”

