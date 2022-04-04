Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Bobby Wagner Says Seahawks Could Have Had ‘Simple Conversation’ About Release

Bobby Wagner officially signed with the Rams on Monday and the longtime Seahawks linebacker addressed his unceremonious release from the team when speaking to reporters via a video conference. When news first broke of Seattle releasing the eight-time All-Pro, Wagner tweeted he had yet to be informed by the team itself.  

“After 10 years it could have been a simple conversation,” he said, per the Los Angeles Times. “Even if they wanted to go in a different direction … I’ve shown the capability of handling tough conversations. We had tough conversations throughout my 10-year career there so it was easy to just pick up the phone and call.”

He added that remaining in the NFC West was the “cherry on top” because he wants his former team to see him, though he said he has no “hate” in his heart for the franchise that drafted him in 2012. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I’ll make sure [the Seahawks] see me every time we play them,” he said. “So they’ll know where I’m at and I’ll make sure I tell them. It won’t be a quiet game for me.”

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

YOU MAY LIKE

A close-up of the NBA logo on a court.
NBA

Gene Shue, Two-Time NBA Coach of the Year, Dies at 90

The league announced the news on Monday afternoon.

By Zach Koons
nick gordon
MLB

Twins OF Nick Gordon OK After Scary Collision With Max Keppler

Gordon and Kepler ran into each other while tracking a fly ball during Monday’s spring training game against the Red Sox.

By Nick Selbe
The 2021 World Series logo on the field at Truist Park.
Media

Report: Joe Davis Replacing Buck in Fox’s World Series Booth

The 34-year-old will take over for Joe Buck, who left the network for ESPN last month.

By Zach Koons
DK Metcalf with the Seahawks.
Play
Extra Mustard

DK Metcalf Addressed Trade Rumors on Twitter

He and the Seahawks have yet to reach an agreement on an extension.

By Joseph Salvador
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar looks on.
Play
NBA

Kareem Clarifies LeBron Comments: ‘Still the Daunting Hero’

The former Lakers great elaborated on comments he made about the franchise’s current star on Sunday.

By Zach Koons
Baseballs lie in the dirt before warmups in the Cincinnati Reds bullpen before a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Surprise, Ariz.
MLB

Three MLB Free Agents Suspended 80 Games for Positive Drug Tests

These are the first suspensions since the major league drug testing program resumed March 11.

By Associated Press
Kevin Durant with the Nets.
Play
NBA

Kevin Durant Says His Injury ‘Derailed’ Nets’ Season

Brooklyn went 5–17 while he recovered from the injury.

By Joseph Salvador
Jul 31, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and shortstop Bo Bichette (11) have a laugh at Rogers Centre.
Play
MLB

Ranking Every MLB Team by Entertainment Value

How many of the 30 clubs are actually worth watching? Here is where each one stands on the fun index.

By Will Laws