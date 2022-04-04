Bobby Wagner officially signed with the Rams on Monday and the longtime Seahawks linebacker addressed his unceremonious release from the team when speaking to reporters via a video conference. When news first broke of Seattle releasing the eight-time All-Pro, Wagner tweeted he had yet to be informed by the team itself.

“After 10 years it could have been a simple conversation,” he said, per the Los Angeles Times. “Even if they wanted to go in a different direction … I’ve shown the capability of handling tough conversations. We had tough conversations throughout my 10-year career there so it was easy to just pick up the phone and call.”

He added that remaining in the NFC West was the “cherry on top” because he wants his former team to see him, though he said he has no “hate” in his heart for the franchise that drafted him in 2012.

“I’ll make sure [the Seahawks] see me every time we play them,” he said. “So they’ll know where I’m at and I’ll make sure I tell them. It won’t be a quiet game for me.”

