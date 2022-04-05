Skip to main content
Former Vikings Star Defensive Lineman Doug Sutherland Dies

Dec 18, 1976; Bloomington, MN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Redskins quarterback Billy Kilmer (17), guard Dan Nugent (62), and center Lee Huass (56) in action against Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Doug Sutherland (69) during NFC divisional playoff game at Metropolitan Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Redskins 35-20.

Former Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland died Tuesday. He was 73. 

Minnesota owner and chairman Zygi Wilf and the team’s owner and president Mark Wilf released a statement on Tuesday, sharing that Sutherland was one of the franchise's proudest legends. 

“His humble nature did not allow for him to talk much about his own playing career, but Doug [Sutherland] was a key member of some of the best defenses in NFL history and three Super Bowl teams,” the statement read.

“Doug was also the consummate teammate after football. He was one of the most active members of Vikings Legends events and didn’t miss a chance to help out at a community event or lend a hand where needed. Our thoughts are with Doug’s friends and family.”

Sutherland was voted as one of the 50 Greatest Vikings. During his tenure with the Vikings from 1971 to 1980, he played on a defensive line known as the Purple People Eaters, named after a popular song in the late 1950s, who played with the goal to “meet at the quarterback.” 

The star defensive lineman started in 90 of the Vikings 138 regular season games, the fourth-highest number of appearances behind Minnesota defensive tackle John Randle, Kevin Williams and Alan Page. He played in three of Minnesota’s four Super Bowl appearances: Super Bowls VIII, IX and XI.

Before his time in Minnesota, the Saints drafted him in the 14th round of the 1970 NFL draft. In his rookie season in New Orleans, Sutherland played 10 games at middle linebacker and guard before the Saints traded him in August 1971. 

He finished his NFL career with the Seahawks in 1981, starting in six games while playing in 16. 

