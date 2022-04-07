The 2022 NFL draft is nearly upon us as rebuilding teams and playoff contenders alike look to select future key players for their franchises. This year's draft is scheduled to start on April 28 and will be hosted by the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. All three days will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network and ABC.

But the draft, a multi-day event, has more than just one start time to worry about. Every year star players tend to fall through the cracks and make it to the second or even third day of the draft. Here are the dates and start times to keep in mind as the big event approaches.

Day One (Round One)

Date: Thursday, April 28

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Day Two (Rounds Two and Three)

Date: Friday, April 29

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Day Three (Rounds Four, Five, Six and Seven)

Date: Saturday, April 30

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

