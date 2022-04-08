The Texans are signing wide receiver Brandin Cooks to a two-year extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Cooks was set to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

Despite potential trade rumors, Houston always planned on keeping him as they rebuild their team, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added the Texans will pay Cooks almost $20 million a year with this extension.

Cooks is entering the final season of a five-year, $81 million contract that he signed while with the Rams in 2018. He has been traded three times in his career, starting with the Saints, then playing for the Patriots and Rams before settling in Houston.

If Cooks plays out this deal, he will have played at least four years with the same team for the first time in his career, and he can still hit free agency at the age of 31.

In his eight-year career, Cooks has surpassed 1,000 yards six times, including both years with the Texans. He also totaled six touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, and he caught a career-high 90 passes on 134 targets in 2021.

The Texans plan on starting Davis Mills at quarterback for the second straight season next year. As a rookie in 2021, Mills threw for 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games.

