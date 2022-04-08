Skip to main content
Tyrann Mathieu ‘Could Not Understand’ Why Chiefs Didn’t Offer Him a Contract

Star safety Tyrann Mathieu remains a free agent despite visiting and speaking with various teams.

Mathieu is coming off a three-year stint with the Chiefs but was not offered a new contract to return for the 2022 season. 

In a recent interview with the Kansas City Star, Mathieu admitted that he was “heartbroken” when he learned that the franchise would not be offering him a contract. 

“Bro, I was depressed,” Mathieu said. “Heartbroken. Heart. Broken. I could not understand it. I could not, man.”

Instead of re-signing Mathieu, Kansas City picked up safety Justin Reid from the Texans on a three-year, $31.5 million deal. Mathieu said he could have stayed in Kansas City if the organization would have offered him a similar deal.

SI Recommends

“To be honest, if they would’ve offered me Justin Reid’s deal, obviously I would’ve tried to negotiate, but if that’s where they drew their line in the sand, I probably would’ve took it,” Mathieu said. “I probably would’ve took it. Agents are going to do their thing, but at the end of the day, it’s the player’s decision whether to sign it or not.”

The safety went on to say how he doesn’t like to move, and knowing he has to do that for the fourth time in his career took a toll on his mental health. Before the Chiefs, Mathieu played for the Texans for one year and the Cardinals for five years.

“What I can’t figure out,” he says, “is how the hell I’m gonna be on my fourth [NFL] team.”

Mathieu didn’t hint at any decision for the 2022 season. He recently met with the Saints, his hometown team, and the Eagles.

