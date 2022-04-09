Skip to main content
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Killed in Car Accident at Age 24

Steelers backup quarterback and former Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Saturday morning, saying that Haskins was hit by a car in South Florida that morning. His agent Cedric Saunders relayed the news.

The details of the car accident have not been released.

The quarterback was training with other Pittsburgh quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers in South Florida. 

Haskins would have turned 25 on May 3.

Haskins, a former first-round pick, started for the Commanders for two seasons (2019, ’20), finishing with a total of 2,804 yards and 12 touchdowns.

