Dwayne Haskins Was Struck By Dump Truck on Highway, Authorities Say

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died at the age of 24 on Saturday morning.

Details have started to emerge about the incident, after it was initially reported that Haskins was killed after being struck by a vehicle.

7 News WSVN in Miami released a story about the incident, without naming Haskins by name, stating that a dump truck struck a man around 6:37 a.m. while he was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed Haskins’s death, and said it is unknown why Haskins was on the interstate at this time.

“He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” Miranda told The Associated Press. FHP authorities told CBSMiami that he was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of the highway when he was hit by the truck.

Based on the report, Haskins is the only person who died from the crash. It is unknown if the driver of the dump truck was injured.

Traffic homicide investigators are investigating the crash, per WSVN.

Haskins was in Florida this week while training with some of his Steelers teammates, including quarterback Mitch Trubisky, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Since the news broke on Saturday morning, the Steelers, along with his former teams of the Commanders and Ohio State, have released tributes for their quarterback.

