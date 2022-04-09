Skip to main content
Steelers, Commanders and Ohio State Release Statements on Death of Dwayne Haskins

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was tragically killed on Saturday morning in South Florida when he was struck by a vehicle.

The 24-year-old had been training in the area with other Pittsburgh quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers including Mitchell Trubisky, Najee Harris and others.

The Steelers, his former team the Commanders, and his alma mater Ohio State have all released statements following the devastating news.

Haskins was drafted with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 draft following a standout career at Ohio State. Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns as a sophomore at the school, setting a number of Big Ten records in the process.

In total 13 starts with Washington in 2019 and 2020, Haskins threw for 2,804 and 12 touchdowns. He had since been with the Steelers as a backup to Ben Roethlisberger since 2021, prior to the veteran quarterback’s retirement earlier this offseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

