Former Cowboys executive and SiriusXM NFL analyst Gil Brandt apologized on Saturday afternoon for insensitive remarks he made earlier in the day about Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed early Saturday morning in South Florida.

“I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words,” Brandt said. “I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time.”

In an appearance Saturday on SiriusXM NFL radio, Brandt spoke disparagingly of Haskins, saying that there was “always something”.

The 90-year-old Brandt received significant criticism for his comments, which led to his apology on Saturday afternoon.

Dwayne Haskins’s Promising Life, Football Career Was Cut Far Too Short

Haskins was killed on Saturday morning after being struck by a dump truck on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale. Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Indiana Miranda said that Haskins was struck as he attempted to cross the westbound lanes of the highway around 6:37 a.m. ET.

Haskins had been training in South Florida with some of his Steelers teammates, including fellow quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Haskins was just 24 years old.