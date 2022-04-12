Expect other NFL teams to try getting a stadium deal as sweet as Buffalo got. Plus, explaining the funding rule and big changes in the wide receiver market.

The inexorable pace of NFL business continues during this predraft time. And the impact of the largest team-player contract in NFL history and the largest team-stadium contract in NFL history will linger. Also, an interesting new trend in wide receiver pay and strategy may be emerging. Settle in …

Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

Bills sign best deal ever

While Watson took player contracts to a new level, the Bills’ ownership just took stadium contracts to a much higher level. Watson got $230 million; the Bills got several times more than that. Simply, the Bills just made the best deal in the history of the business of sports.

Let this sink in: New York is giving Bills ownership $850 million—$600 million from the state and $250 million from Erie County—to assist funding of a new, $1.4 billion stadium. Bills’ owners Terry and Kim Pegula certainly have the resources to fund most, if not all, of that stadium cost privately. But hey, if they can get the state to do most of the funding, why wouldn’t they?

A few years ago, Nevada forked over $750 million to help build the Raiders a gleaming new stadium, but that was to entice them to move there. This deal—for $100 million more—is simply to keep an existing franchise. New York governor Kathy Hochul has chosen to allocate these resources to NFL owners rather than to schools, libraries, public safety, etc. Why?

One could say that Hochul does not want to forever be known for losing the Bills, but would the Bills really have left had they not received this extraordinary sum? For Austin? St. Louis? Toronto? Really??

Even accepting the fact that New York had to give away public money, I think Hochul needs better negotiators. Couldn’t the state of New York have negotiated say, half a billion rather than $850 million? The Bills will eventually be sold for a price north of $4 billion, and the state of New York’s share of that will be $0.00. NFL owners socialize cost and privatize profit. What a business.

Stadium playbook happening all over

The Bills’ playbook is also in motion in at least four other NFL markets.

In the Washington metropolitan area, Virginia has offered the Commanders $1 billion—plus a cut of sales tax revenue—while Maryland, where they currently play, is offering a similar amount. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has allocated $500 million toward a new facility for the Titans. The Bears have a tentative deal with the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights, offering a better deal than the city of Chicago. The Bengals are making some noise about some public help toward a new practice facility. And at the NFL owners’ meetings, Chiefs president Mark Donovan mentioned being pitched by developers in Kansas (the team currently plays in Missouri).

Even without the previous negotiation stalking horses of Los Angeles and Las Vegas, NFL team owners are still dictating terms to their municipalities, and, well, it’s working. No public official wants to be the one to lose a precious NFL franchise, even to a neighboring area.

Watson contract will reverberate for years

Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take a genius to correctly predict that the game-changing contract the Browns gave to Deshaun Watson—with a full guarantee of $46 million a year for five years and extreme player protections against losing money due to suspension or further misconduct—would cause reverberations throughout the league. The backlash has begun.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti did not hide his disdain for Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and that contract, as Biscotti is now feeling the direct impact. Lamar Jackson has had a better career than Watson, has been healthier despite his style of play and is much closer to free agency than Watson was. Anything less than the Watson deal would be unfair for Jackson in this new market.

Sure, Biscotti and all other owners will try to explain away the Watson mega-contract as an outlier and an aberration, but good luck with that. Not only will this affect teams with elite young quarterbacks—Ravens, Bengals, Chargers, Cardinals—but I have also heard of one or more elite quarterbacks with an existing contract wanting to revisit the terms in light of Watson.