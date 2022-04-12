Skip to main content
Former Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Lands Broadcasting Job for USFL

After two years of patrolling the sidelines in New York as an assistant, Jason Garrett is making the career move to the broadcast booth.

Garrett will be a member of the NBC Sports broadcast team for the upcoming USFL season, serving as an analyst, the network announced Tuesday. Former NFL fullback Michael Robinson and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will also be analysts on the broadcast.

Jac Collinsworth and Paul Burmeister will handle play-by-play duties, while Corey Robinson and Zora Stephenson will be the sideline reporters. Sara Perlman will be the host for halftime and post-game coverage.

After a 10-year stint as the head coach of the Cowboys, Garrett was hired by Joe Judge in 2020 to be New York’s offensive coordinator. The Giants went on to rank 31st in scoring last season (15.2 points per game) and 31st the year before (17.5), with Garrett being let go by the team on Nov. 23.

With Dallas, Garrett guided the Cowboys to three NFC East titles in five years from 2014 to ’18, losing in the divisional round all three times. He only finished with a losing record once, though Dallas also had four 8–8 seasons under him, including his final year in 2019.

The USFL is set to kick off the 2022 season Saturday, April 16, with a matchup between the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions.

