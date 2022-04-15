Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is being reached out to by Dallas police in regards to a fatal shooting that occurred last month in the Lower Greenville section of Dallas, according to ESPN.

The Cowboys’ 2021 second-round pick was reportedly seen on video footage captured by KDFW-TV in the death of 20-year-old Cameron Ray on March 18. The cornerback has not been officially identified.

Ray was fatally shot after getting into an altercation with a group. He was shot as he was heading to his car.

Joseph is suspected to be involved with the group based on an individual wearing a “YKDV” necklace, which is in reference to Joseph’s rap name “YKDV Bossman Fat.” None of the group members have been officially identified by police, though.

The Cowboys have yet to comment on the situation. ESPN says the team has spoken with Joseph about potentially talking with police about the incident.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Joseph has previously said he was present at the scene but claims he was not involved with the shooting. Per the paper’s report, he is being considered a “person of interest.”

In his rookie season with Dallas, Joseph appeared in 10 games finishing with 16 tackles.

