Two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore is headed to Indianapolis after signing a two-year deal with the Colts, as reported first by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal is worth $23 million including $14 million guaranteed. This contract is similar to the money amount Gilmore earned with the Patriots in his final season with them in 2020.

Gilmore will fill the cornerback spot previously taken by Rock Ya-Sin before he was traded to the Raiders last month in exchange for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The Colts also picked up cornerback Tony Brown in early March. The team also made a big splash in trading for Matt Ryan, who is set to become the team’s fifth starting quarterback in five years.

Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, is coming off a one-year stint with the Panthers. He only started in three of eight games due to a finger dislocation and a groin injury that both occurred during the season. He earned a little over $6 million in his one-year deal with them.

Before that, Gilmore played four years with the Patriots and five years with the Bills. He is a five-time Pro Bowler.

