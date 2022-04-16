Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Panthers Reportedly Have ‘Inside Track’ to Acquire Baker Mayfield

As Baker Mayfield’s future hangs in the balance following the Browns’ acquisition of Deshaun Watson, one AFC South franchise is reportedly emerging as the disgruntled QB’s top suitor.

The Panthers are believed to have the “inside track” to land the former No. 1 pick over “several interested teams,” per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Carolina currently has two signal-callers on the roster: incumbent starter Sam Darnold and backup PJ Walker.

Saturday’s report aligns with recent comments made by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on the Pat McAfee Show regarding updates on potential Mayfield landing spots.

“To me, the Carolina Panthers seem to be the most likely spot for Baker Mayfield, or maybe a team that brings him in as a big-time, high-money backup,” Rapoport said Friday.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Though ESPN reported in late March that Carolina was not interested in pursuing Mayfield, there appears to be a slight shift in the conversation given the lack of options available on the market. 

While his arrival in Charlotte would likely keep one of his potential teammates up late at night, Mayfield would likely step in and become an immediate upgrade over Darnold and Walker going into training camp. In 14 starts in 2021, he threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for the 8–9 Browns while battling injuries. 

Meanwhile in Carolina, Darnold, Walker and Cam Newton split starts (Darnold: 11; Newton 5: Walker: 1) to combine for 3,573 yards, 14 touchdowns and 21 interceptions for the 5–12 Panthers. 

With Mayfield sitting in a holding pattern with 12 days to go until Day 1 of the NFL Draft, the Panthers, who hold six picks including No. 6 overall, can continue to weigh their options before making any potentially franchise-altering decisions.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

Apr 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; A protester chains herself to a basket during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Grizzlies’ Game Stops After Fan Chains Self to Basket

The individual was reportedly from the same protest as the individual who attempted to glue themselves to the court on Wednesday.

By Wilton Jackson
Jul 10, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) runs to first base after his at bat during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.
Play
MLB

Ronald Acuña Jr. On Track to Return From Injury in May

The two-time All-Star has not played since tearing the ACL in his right knee.

By Wilton Jackson
Angels star Mike Trout swings at a pitch.
Play
Extra Mustard

Mike Trout Reacts to Bases Loaded Intentional Walk

The Angels all-star outfielder reacted to the decision to issue a bases loaded intentional walk in a viral video on Friday night.

By Mike McDaniel
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15)
Play
NBA

Report: Clint Capela’s Injury Shows ‘No Structural Damage’

The center will be re-evaluated next week, and it is unknown if he will be able to play in the Hawks–Heat series.

By Madison Williams
Emoni Bates shoots a ball for Memphis.
College Basketball

Memphis Forward Emoni Bates to Enter Transfer Portal

The former five-star recruit has spent one season with the Tigers and played in 18 games.

By Daniel Chavkin
University of Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas
College

Trinity Thomas Scores Perfect 10.0 for Floor Routine

This was the Florida senior’s seventh perfect 10 in this event of the year.

By Madison Williams
The Oklahoma Sooners gymnastic team celebrates with the NCAA national championship trophy after coming in first place in the 2022 NCAA women's gymnastics championship
College

Oklahoma Wins 2022 NCAA Gymnastics Title

The Sooners were in last place heading into the third rotation, but quickly jumped to first place.

By Madison Williams
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (24)
Play
NFL

Two Arrested in Shooting Day After Kelvin Joseph Questioned

Authorities arrested Aries Jones and Tivione English in the death of Cameron Ray.

By Wilton Jackson