Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAMLBCFBCBBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
These NFL Wide Receivers Could Hold Out Because of Hot Receiver Market
These NFL Wide Receivers Could Hold Out Because of Hot Receiver Market

Browns Make Denzel Ward Highest-Paid CB in NFL History With Extension, Per Sources

The Browns have signed Denzel Ward to a record-breaking five-year extension worth $100.5 million, sources told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The deal makes Ward the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history and keeps him in Cleveland through the 2027 season. 

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news and added that the deal includes $71.25 million guaranteed. The details of the contract were confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.  

Ward, who is from Cleveland, is one of the best young defensive backs in the NFL and is coming off a season where he was named to his second Pro Bowl. The 24-year-old intercepted three passes and had 43 total tackles in 2021 after appearing in 15 games. 

He also had 18 passes defended and returned one of his interceptions for a 99-yard touchdown. Big-time plays from Ward can continued to be expected as Cleveland looks to solidify its defense of the future. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage:

• Deebo Samuel Says He Was Sent Racist Messages and Death Threats
• Cardinals LB Kylie Fitts Retires, Citing Concussions
• Report: NBC Tabs Melissa Stark As New ‘SNF’ Reporter
• Browns Digest: Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: Josh Paschal, DL Kentucky

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest 

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

Baker Mayfield throws a pass in a game.
NFL

Report: Baker Mayfield Likely to Join Panthers If Traded

A report from the NFL Network indicated that Carolina has emerged as a likely landing spot for the Cleveland quarterback if he is traded this offseason.

By Mike McDaniel
Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Newborn Son

The soccer world came out in droves to show its support for the Portuguese international.

By Andrew Gastelum
jake arrieta
MLB

Jake Arrieta Announces Retirement From Professional Baseball

The former Cubs star, who won the Cy Young Award in 2015 and a World Series with Chicago in 2016, is hanging up his spikes at age 36.

By Nick Selbe
Kirby Smart celebrates the national title
College Football

Weekend Recruiting Notebook: Georgia, Ohio State, Wake Forest, Colorado Secure Multiple Prospects

Strong spring game weekend yields busy college football commitment window

By John Garcia Jr.
LeBron James (23) and Kyrie Irving (2) while with the Cavaliers.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron Comments on Kyrie Not Making 75th Anniversary Team

After Irving’s Game 1 performance against the Celtics, James took to Twitter with his take.

By Joseph Salvador
Barcelona’s Gerard Pique during a match
Soccer

Leaked Audio Reveals Deal Between Piqué, Spanish Federation

The longtime Barça star reportedly helped negotiate a commission of 24 million euros ($25.9 million) to take the Supercopa to Saudi Arabia.

By Associated Press
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green celebrates after scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Play
Betting

Raptors-76ers, Jazz-Mavericks, Nuggets-Warriors Game 2 NBA Playoffs Bets

Bets and analysis for Monday’s Raptors-76ers, Jazz-Mavericks and Nuggets-Warriors Game 2 matchups in the NBA playoffs.

By Kyle Wood
De'Veon Smith
Play
Extra Mustard

De’Veon Smith Cut by USFL Team for Not Wanting Chicken Salad

Is chicken salad really that important?

By Nick Selbe