The Browns have signed Denzel Ward to a record-breaking five-year extension worth $100.5 million, sources told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The deal makes Ward the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history and keeps him in Cleveland through the 2027 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news and added that the deal includes $71.25 million guaranteed. The details of the contract were confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ward, who is from Cleveland, is one of the best young defensive backs in the NFL and is coming off a season where he was named to his second Pro Bowl. The 24-year-old intercepted three passes and had 43 total tackles in 2021 after appearing in 15 games.

He also had 18 passes defended and returned one of his interceptions for a 99-yard touchdown. Big-time plays from Ward can continued to be expected as Cleveland looks to solidify its defense of the future.

