Patrick Mahomes Shares His Reaction to Chiefs Trading Tyreek Hill

Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media for the first time since the Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in March. Hill was Mahomes’s favorite target and his comments can be heard here at the five-minute mark

“Obviously, my initial reaction was a little bit of shock even though you knew that this was a possibility,” he said. “But you’re happy for him. He got a great contract, obviously he’s back where he has a house in the offseason and around a lot of his family and stuff like that. I wish the best for him.” 

Mahomes said he’d miss the friendship with Hill and his presence in the locker room, but finished by saying the team just has to move on. It will be difficult to find production similar to an electric wideout like Hill. 

The 28-year-old is a six-time Pro Bowler who caught a career-high 111 passes in 2021 for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns. In the offseason, Kansas City has added receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Corey Coleman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to try and fill the void. 

“We’ll have to find production in different ways than we did last year because Tyreek was such a big part of our offense,” Mahomes said. “But I think you’ve seen in games that we haven’t had Tyreek, or we haven’t had certain people, other guys have stepped up and made plays happen and I expect that to happen this year as well.” 

