Buccaneers Have No Intentions in Making Tom Brady a Part Owner

Rumors recently circulated saying Tom Brady plans to become a part owner of the Dolphins in 2023 after he plays out what will most likely be his final season in the NFL with the Buccaneers in 2022.

Not only would Brady be part owner, but retired coach Sean Payton could become the head coach for the Dolphins.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was asked about the rumor this week, and about whether or not Tampa Bay would offer Brady a similar role upon his retirement from the field. Have those discussions to keep Brady a Buccaneers for life taken place?

“No, we haven’t had those discussions,” Licht said. “The only discussions that we’ve had with Tom is when he came back, and we’re excited about this year and we’re excited to get going.”

Regarding Brady’s future, the quarterback only signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, meaning he is open to a real retirement after next season. 

Licht has previously talked about Brady’s future past the 2022 season and if the organization plans to keep the quarterback on for any more time after that. He had a similar answer to that question as well, saying that the team will address that issue when they have to.

This isn’t the only Dolphin-based rumor that has surrounded Brady this offseason. Before Brady came out of retirement in mid-March, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was reportedly in talks with the Dolphins about potentially signing with them instead. However, a deal was not worked out.

