Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on Tom Brady’s Future: ‘We’ll Get to That When We Get to It’

Tom Brady recently came out of his short retirement to announce his return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

But, how long does Brady plan on playing for? Only one season, or longer?

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was asked this question on Monday, and it sounds like no one knows the answer at the moment.

“We’ll get to that when we get to it,” Licht said, via NFL.com. “Right now we’re focused on what we have and what we need to do in the next few days.”

However, Licht hinted at a possible plan to extend Brady further in order to free up some additional salary cap space. But, he didn’t provide much detail about what that plan could be.

“We have some work to do, and we’ve got some plans,“ Licht said. “There’s several ways to go about it, but I don’t want to get into too much of what we’re doing. We’ve got several alternatives that we can do, and we’re confident that we’ll be able to get it done.”

Tampa Bay has the 44-year-old quarterback for at least one year, and the team plans to make the most of it.

Licht felt a “sense of relief“ when Brady decided to unretire 40 days after he went into retirement.

“We were all excited,” Licht said. “I think probably the same like any fan here has been and any person on staff here. We’re all very excited. Why wouldn’t you be?“

