NFL
These NFL Wide Receivers Could Hold Out Because of Hot Receiver Market

Jimmy Garoppolo is rehabbing from surgery on his throwing shoulder off-site at the recommendation of his surgeon, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Both he and the 49ers are in agreement that the signal-caller shouldn’t be with the team during the squad’s offseason conditioning program that started Tuesday. 

Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery in March and won’t be able to throw until roughly July 4, according to an earlier report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. San Francisco has been looking for a trade partner to deal the quarterback elsewhere but has yet to find one. John Lynch, the team’s general manager, told reporters on March 28 that the surgery and recovery timeline ultimately gave teams pause. 

Despite not being able to find a trade partner, Lynch was clear that the 49ers would not release Garoppolo. He is set to cost the 49ers $26.95 million in 2022 cap space and if the team traded or released him, it would save the team $25.55 million. 

The only other quarterbacks on the roster for San Francisco are Trey Lance and Nate Sudfeld. It remains possible that Garoppolo could be on the 49ers’ roster for the 2022 season, but Lynch didn’t comment if there’d be a training camp quarterback battle for the starting spot back in March.  

The 30-year-old threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in ’21 during his 15 games played.

