In the midst of an offseason full of speculation regarding his NFL future, Kyler Murray took to Twitter on Thursday to set the record straight once again.

During a recent episode of the CBS Sports podcast, All Things Covered, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, a former Cardinals star, told co-host Bryant McFadden he believes the organization doesn’t “put the team in a position to be successful year after year,” and he thinks Murray will not “sit around and wait” to see change. Guest and fellow ex-Cardinal Chase Edmonds, now with the Dolphins, also chimed in, adding he could see the frustration between Murray and the front office “getting ready to boil over” in the last two years.

In response to the eye-opening remarks, the 2019 No. 1 pick tweeted simply, “I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home.”

Murray’s tweet comes only a few hours after Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters there is a “zero chance” the 24-year-old will be traded amid rumblings of internal issues. As of April 14, the front office had not offered a new deal to Murray who is under contract through the 2023 season.

Based on Keim and Murray’s latest comments, however, neither side appears to be angling for a split entering a pivotal 2022 season.

Despite Murray’s emergence as one of the top signal-callers in the NFL, the Cardinals have yet to win a playoff game after going 8–8 and 11–6 over the last two campaigns. Last year’s promising run ended in a 34–11 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the wild-card round.

