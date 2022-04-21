Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
NFL Updates: No Trades for Kyler Murray, A.J. Brown
NFL Updates: No Trades for Kyler Murray, A.J. Brown

Kyler Murray Calls Arizona ‘Home,’ Says He Wants to Win Super Bowls With Cardinals

In the midst of an offseason full of speculation regarding his NFL future, Kyler Murray took to Twitter on Thursday to set the record straight once again.

During a recent episode of the CBS Sports podcast, All Things Covered, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, a former Cardinals star, told co-host Bryant McFadden he believes the organization doesn’t “put the team in a position to be successful year after year,” and he thinks Murray will not “sit around and wait” to see change. Guest and fellow ex-Cardinal Chase Edmonds, now with the Dolphins, also chimed in, adding he could see the frustration between Murray and the front office “getting ready to boil over” in the last two years.

In response to the eye-opening remarks, the 2019 No. 1 pick tweeted simply, “I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home.”

Murray’s tweet comes only a few hours after Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters there is a “zero chance” the 24-year-old will be traded amid rumblings of internal issues. As of April 14, the front office had not offered a new deal to Murray who is under contract through the 2023 season.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Based on Keim and Murray’s latest comments, however, neither side appears to be angling for a split entering a pivotal 2022 season.

Despite Murray’s emergence as one of the top signal-callers in the NFL, the Cardinals have yet to win a playoff game after going 8–8 and 11–6 over the last two campaigns. Last year’s promising run ended in a 34–11 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the wild-card round. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals.

Breaking
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA season game with the Chicago Cubs on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
MLB

Source: Bauer’s Administrative Leave Extended Through April 29

The Dodgers star last pitched on June 28 of last year and was placed on leave in July after allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has repeatedly denied.

By Madeline Coleman
Shaedon Sharpe
College Basketball

Calipari Issues Statement on Sharpe’s Draft Decision

The Kentucky coach issued a statement on the decision of the highly-touted guard to enter the 2022 NBA Draft.

By Mike McDaniel
Commanders helmet
Play
NFL

Republican Debates Democrats Over Commanders Allegations

It comes after a committee sent a letter to the FTC concerning possible financial improprieties by the franchise, which Washington denied.

By Madeline Coleman
Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera bats against the Yankees during the sixth inning at Comerica Park.
MLB

Tigers Get Revenge After Yankees Walk Miguel Cabrera

Detroit got the last laugh after New York walked Cabrera before he could make history.

By Joseph Salvador
March 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) against the Saint Mary’s Gaels during the first half in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Gonzaga Star Chet Holmgren Declares for NBA Draft

The Bulldogs star was named WCC Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2022.

By Jelani Scott
MLS and Liga MX will play in the 2022 All-Star Game
Soccer

MLS and Liga MX All-Stars Are Running it Back

The partnership and collaboration between the neighboring leagues will continue this summer at the All-Star Game at Allianz Field.

By Brian Straus
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes greet one another.
Play
NFL

NFL Announces When 2022 Schedule Will Be Released

The league will unveil the full schedule for the upcoming season in a few weeks.

By Dan Lyons
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim on the field.
Play
NFL

Cardinals GM Says There’s ‘Zero Chance’ Kyle Murray Is Traded

Just last week, it was reported that Arizona has yet to off its star quarterback a longterm deal.

By Joseph Salvador