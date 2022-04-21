Rumors of discontentment between the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray have swirled this offseason and the two have yet to agree on a longterm extension for the 24-year-old. While talking to reporters Thursday, Arizona general manager Steve Keim was asked about the chance that the team would trade Murray. He didn’t beat around the bush.

“Zero chance,” Keim said.

The offseason drama in Arizona started in February when Murray scrubbed any mention or image of the Cardinals from both his Twitter and Instagram. At the time, it was unclear what prompted the move. Later that same month, Murray’s agent released a statement urging the Cardinals to prioritize reaching a longterm deal with Murray, seemingly making it clear that the signal-caller wants a deal sooner rather than later. This is the first offseason where Murray is eligible for an extension.

The latest development came on April 14 when it was reported that Arizona hadn’t made an offer to Murray yet and there were no active talks regarding an extension. Murray is under contract through the 2023 season and is scheduled to earn just $5.5 million in 2022. It would be a surprise if he played next season on his current deal, per NFL Network.

