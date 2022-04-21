Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
NFL Updates: No Trades for Kyler Murray, A.J. Brown
NFL Updates: No Trades for Kyler Murray, A.J. Brown

Cardinals GM Says There Is ‘Zero Chance’ Kyler Murray Is Traded

Rumors of discontentment between the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray have swirled this offseason and the two have yet to agree on a longterm extension for the 24-year-old. While talking to reporters Thursday, Arizona general manager Steve Keim was asked about the chance that the team would trade Murray. He didn’t beat around the bush. 

“Zero chance,” Keim said. 

The offseason drama in Arizona started in February when Murray scrubbed any mention or image of the Cardinals from both his Twitter and Instagram. At the time, it was unclear what prompted the move. Later that same month, Murray’s agent released a statement urging the Cardinals to prioritize reaching a longterm deal with Murray, seemingly making it clear that the signal-caller wants a deal sooner rather than later. This is the first offseason where Murray is eligible for an extension. 

The latest development came on April 14 when it was reported that Arizona hadn’t made an offer to Murray yet and there were no active talks regarding an extension. Murray is under contract through the 2023 season and is scheduled to earn just $5.5 million in 2022. It would be a surprise if he played next season on his current deal, per NFL Network

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals. 

Breaking
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes greet one another.
Play
NFL

NFL Announces When 2022 Schedule Will Be Released

The league will unveil the full schedule for the upcoming season in a few weeks.

By Dan Lyons
Jimmy Garoppolo drops back to pass for the 49ers
NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo on 2021 Season: ‘It Was a Strange Year’

The San Francisco quarterback commented on what it was like for him last year.

By Daniel Chavkin
Villanova's Jay Wright named Naismith Coach of the Year -- IMAGE
Play
Extra Mustard

Dick Vitale Reacts to Jay Wright’s Retirement Announcement

The college basketball analyst weighed in on the former Villanova coach’s surprising announcement.

By Mike McDaniel
Tennis legend Billie Jean King speaks during a press conference before watching the first day of the Billie Jean King Cup competition between the US and Ukraine at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville April 15, 2022.
Tennis

Billie Jean King on Wimbledon Russian, Belarusian Player Ban

The All England Club announced the polarizing news on Wednesday.

By Jelani Scott
Luka Dončić at a Mavericks game.
Play
NBA

Report: Luka Dončić Unlikely to Play in Game 3

It will be a game-time decision.

By Joseph Salvador
January 31, 2018, Charlotte, MI, USA: Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court
Play
Olympics

Nassar Survivors Seeking $130M From FBI for Bungling Investigation

Thirteen women who were sexually abused by the former USA Gymnastics doctor have filed negligence claims against FBI.

By Madeline Coleman
USFL Best Bets1
Play
Betting

USFL: Week 2 Best Bets and Futures Odds

Favorites dominated in Week 1, as did the under.

By Frankie Taddeo
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel at the Super Bowl LVI Media Center at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

Deebo Samuel Calls Out Adam Schefter on IG, Then Deletes It

He refuted a report and even tagged the ESPN insider in his post before quickly deleting it.

By Joseph Salvador