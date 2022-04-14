The Cardinals have not offered Kyler Murray a new contract in the two months since his agent made a public plea for an extension, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Despite the lack of movement and interest from teams, Arizona will not trade its star quarterback.

Not long after his season ended in February, Murray made headlines when he scrubbed any mention or image of the Cardinals from both his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Just a couple weeks later, his agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement seemingly confirming that Murray was frustrated with his team over his lack of an extension.

“Looking ahead, Kyler believes that in order to consistently compete for championships, and ultimately deliver the valley their first Super Bowl in 33+ years, there needs to be long term stability for both the organization and himself,” the statement read.

Murray is eligible for a longterm extension, but is under contract through the 2023 season. He’s scheduled to earn just $5.5 million in 2022 and it would be a surprise if he played next season on his current deal, per NFL Network. There are no negotiations as of now.

It’s unclear if Murray would consider sitting out next season if he didn’t get an extension, but that would be a scenario Arizona will want to avoid. The Cardinals finished 11–6 in 2021 as Murray threw for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

