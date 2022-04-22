As the Browns continue moving forward with Deshaun Watson as QB1, one prominent question still remains: What will happen with Baker Mayfield?

During his predraft press conference on Friday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry expectedly addressed the elephant in the room but declined to discuss any progress being made toward a resolution. However, the GM did address Mayfield’s recent comments stating he felt “disrespected” and misled by the organization.

Berry, who previously expressed regret over how the Watson trade went down, reiterated the team was “transparent” with Mayfield’s representatives about their pursuit of the ex-Texans QB before telling reporters he empathized with the former No. 1 pick’s point of view.

“I think I’ve touched on this previously, that we were transparent with our intentions with [Mayfield’s] reps,” he said, per NBC Sports. “Now, that being said, I think we can all understand how Baker feels. And sometimes things in the NFL—whether it’s team-related, coach-related, player-related—they may not work out. And Baker’s a competitive and driven young man who’s had success as a quarterback and will continue to have success as a quarterback. So, definitely understand it.”

It’s been a hectic few months for Mayfield, whose future remains uncertain following a 8–9 finish in 2021. Cleveland added to the questions by acquiring Watson and subsequently signing Jacoby Brissett, all but confirming its plan to move from the player it drafted first overall in 2018.

Mayfield’s tumultuous offseason continued Tuesday when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the disgruntled QB skipped the Browns’ voluntary workouts. The news came a day after Rapoport listed the Panthers as the “most likely spot” for the 27-year-old if he is traded.

But until such a deal materializes, Mayfield will remain on the outside looking in as Cleveland explores potential scenarios entering Day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 28.

