Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Browns GM: We Were ‘Transparent’ With Baker Mayfield’s Reps During Deshaun Watson Pursuit

As the Browns continue moving forward with Deshaun Watson as QB1, one prominent question still remains: What will happen with Baker Mayfield?

During his predraft press conference on Friday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry expectedly addressed the elephant in the room but declined to discuss any progress being made toward a resolution. However, the GM did address Mayfield’s recent comments stating he felt “disrespected” and misled by the organization.

Berry, who previously expressed regret over how the Watson trade went down, reiterated the team was “transparent” with Mayfield’s representatives about their pursuit of the ex-Texans QB before telling reporters he empathized with the former No. 1 pick’s point of view. 

“I think I’ve touched on this previously, that we were transparent with our intentions with [Mayfield’s] reps,” he said, per NBC Sports. “Now, that being said, I think we can all understand how Baker feels. And sometimes things in the NFL—whether it’s team-related, coach-related, player-related—they may not work out. And Baker’s a competitive and driven young man who’s had success as a quarterback and will continue to have success as a quarterback. So, definitely understand it.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

It’s been a hectic few months for Mayfield, whose future remains uncertain following a 8–9 finish in 2021. Cleveland added to the questions by acquiring Watson and subsequently signing Jacoby Brissett, all but confirming its plan to move from the player it drafted first overall in 2018. 

Mayfield’s tumultuous offseason continued Tuesday when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the disgruntled QB skipped the Browns’ voluntary workouts. The news came a day after Rapoport listed the Panthers as the “most likely spot” for the 27-year-old if he is traded. 

But until such a deal materializes, Mayfield will remain on the outside looking in as Cleveland explores potential scenarios entering Day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 28.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

Brian Kelly talks during halftime at LSU basketball game.
College Football

Brian Kelly Gets Rave Review From Arch Manning’s Coach

The longtime New Orleans coach compared LSU’s new leader favorably to the last few Tigers coaches.

By Dan Lyons
The USMNT will return to Austin’s Q2 Stadium
Play
Soccer

USMNT Returning to Austin for Nations League Opener

The U.S. will play Grenada to begin its Concacaf Nations League title defense.

By Associated Press
Dwayne Haskins stands on the sidelines for the Steelers.
NFL

Steelers, OSU Honor Dwayne Haskins at Memorial Service

Mike Tomlin, Urban Meyer and Ryan Day were among those to attend the service.

By Associated Press
Barcelona thrashes Wolfsburg in the Women’s Champions League
Soccer

Barcelona Women Break Own Attendance Mark in UWCL Rout

Barça thrashed Wolfsburg, and 91,648 were there at Camp Nou to witness it.

By Associated Press
Mike D'Antoni coaches a game for the Rockets.
NBA

Report: Kings to Interview Mark Jackson, Mike D’Antoni

The two former NBA head coaches are at the top of a long candidate list for Sacramento.

By Daniel Chavkin
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols (5) watches his 3-run home run as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) looks on during the third inning of their game at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
MLB

Ohtani, Pujols and Other MLB Notes From the First Two Weeks

By Matt Martell
Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The NFL shield logo is seen at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
NFL

NFL Includes Christmas Day Tripleheader in 2022 Season

The league will have one game on CBS and one on Fox in the afternoon, followed by its regularly scheduled Sunday night game on NBC.

By Wilton Jackson
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Bucs, Tom Brady Restructure Contract, Create Cap Space

The quarterback is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

By Jelani Scott