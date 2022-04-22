Skip to main content
Over/Under 2.5 Quarterbacks Selected in Round 1 of the NFL Draft: Would You Bet That?
Josh Allen Shares the Area of Improvement He’s Focused on in 2022

Josh Allen has taken incredible strides through his young NFL career, elevating himself from curious early first-round draft pick to MVP candidate in just a few years. 

The Bills quarterback spoke to members of the media on Wednesday, saying that this offseason’s focus is ball placement. He’s taken great strides in his accuracy, after completing just 52.8% of his throws as a rookie. Now, he wants to hit his targets and put them in position to make big plays after the catch.

“I think, myself especially, making sure I’m on time, making the right reads and giving our guys good enough balls to get some some more RAC,” Allen said, via Syracuse.com. “That’s one thing I think, on offense, run after catch was wasn’t very high last year, but again, that’s me putting the ball where it needs to be and allow our guys to catch in a good position to make a run after the catch. So working on that, that’s been been one of my biggest takeaways in this offseason and trying to work on just ball placement and allowing our receivers to do that.”

The Bills were ranked No. 20 in the NFL in yards after the catch last season, with 1,757. Only the Eagles (No. 22, 1,737 yards) were worse among 2021–22 playoff teams. Meanwhile, nine of the top 10 teams in yards after catch made the playoffs.

In previous years, Allen has focused on improving his accuracy, and the calm with which he plays in big moments. The results have been pretty apparent, as Allen was named an All-Pro in 2020. The Bills went from a 6–10 record in his rookie year to three straight playoff berths in 2019, ’20 and ’21.

Buffalo Bills 

