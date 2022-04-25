Longtime ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday he will be unable to work the 2022 NFL Draft after doctors discovered a blood clot.

Herbstreit, a mainstay on ESPN’s College GameDay and a regular on the network’s draft coverage since 2018, shared the unfortunate news in a video on social media.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to come out to Vegas and be a part of this year’s coverage. Doctors have recently found a blood clot in my system and I’m so very fortunate to have really good doctors who I trust,” Herbstreit said. “I feel good, but out of an abundance of caution, I think we’re just going to take a step back from this year’s draft coverage. … I will be watching like everybody else. Look forward to seeing all the different storylines unfold. But I will see you guys at next year’s draft. And you guys have a great week and I just wanted to fill you in on why I will not be out there at the draft this year. Take care.”

Herbstreit, who has been with ESPN for 26 years, also recently missed the call for USC’s spring game over the weekend due to undisclosed reasons, per USA Today.

The beloved color commentator inked a multi-year extension with the company in March, a deal that includes a seat in the booth for Amazon’s new Thursday Night Football package. Herbstreit will be joined on the broadcast by legendary analyst Al Michaels, who left NBC earlier this year. The duo is set to make their debut in September.

The NFL draft is set to begin Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. E.T., and will conclude on Saturday, April 30th.

