Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Will Not Attend NFL Draft Due to Blood Clot

Longtime ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday he will be unable to work the 2022 NFL Draft after doctors discovered a blood clot.

Herbstreit, a mainstay on ESPN’s College GameDay and a regular on the network’s draft coverage since 2018, shared the unfortunate news in a video on social media.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to come out to Vegas and be a part of this year’s coverage. Doctors have recently found a blood clot in my system and I’m so very fortunate to have really good doctors who I trust,” Herbstreit said. “I feel good, but out of an abundance of caution, I think we’re just going to take a step back from this year’s draft coverage. …  I will be watching like everybody else. Look forward to seeing all the different storylines unfold. But I will see you guys at next year’s draft. And you guys have a great week and I just wanted to fill you in on why I will not be out there at the draft this year. Take care.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Herbstreit, who has been with ESPN for 26 years, also recently missed the call for USC’s spring game over the weekend due to undisclosed reasons, per USA Today.

The beloved color commentator inked a multi-year extension with the company in March, a deal that includes a seat in the booth for Amazon’s new Thursday Night Football package. Herbstreit will be joined on the broadcast by legendary analyst Al Michaels, who left NBC earlier this year. The duo is set to make their debut in September.

The NFL draft is set to begin Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. E.T., and will conclude on Saturday, April 30th.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) celebrates a three point basket against the Bulls.
NBA

Ja Morant Wins NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Award

The Grizzlies rising star capped off a sensational season with one of the league’s highest honors.

By Zach Koons
A detailed view of the Southern California Trojans SC logo.
Play
College Basketball

Aaliyah Gayles, Recruit Who Survived Shooting, Signs With USC

The star point guard was shot 10 times at a house party in North Las Vegas on April 16.

By Zach Koons
maqb-draft-garrett-wilson-chris-olave-jameson-williams
Play
NFL

Ohio State WR Coach Scouts His Three First-Round Picks

Former NFL player Brian Hartline breaks down Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams, each of whom he coached in Columbus. Plus more draft notes.

By Albert Breer
Ben Simmons on the bench during a Nets game.
NBA

Report: Simmons Needs More Mental Health Support From Nets

The point guard and his agent reportedly met with the team’s leadership Monday to discuss what it’s going to take for him to return to the court.

By Joseph Salvador
Quarterbacks pose together at the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
Play
NFL

Wonderlic Scores for This Year’s Top NFL QB Prospects Are Out

Here’s how some of the top signal-callers in the 2022 draft class fared on the infamous test.

By Zach Koons
deebo samuel
Play
NFL

49ers GM: SF ‘Can’t Envision’ Wanting to Trade Deebo Samuel

The All-Pro wide receiver has reportedly requested a trade, though San Francisco does not appear willing to entertain that idea.

By Nick Selbe
Tom Brady with the Buccaneers.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Says He Thinks He Could Play Until 50, But He Won’t

The 44-year-old doesn’t think he’ll play into his 50s because not only does it require dedication from him, but also from his family.

By Joseph Salvador
michael strahan
Play
NFL

The Top Contenders for Fox’s Lead NFL Announcing Team, per Report

The network is looking to replace Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who departed for ESPN earlier this spring.

By Mike McDaniel