NFL

Report: Panthers Not Expected to Trade for Baker Mayfield Before Draft

The Panthers are not expected to trade for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield before the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Carolina has long been seen as one of the likely destinations for Mayfield if he were to be traded away from the Browns as most expect. However, this report from Rapoport suggests that Carolina may not be in the mix for Mayfield after all.

There’s also a question as to whether or not the Panthers will even draft a quarterback with the No. 6 pick on Thursday night, sources told The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

“In fact there are teams that are convinced the Panthers won’t take a quarterback. If it is a quarterback (at No. 6)? And if it is a QB, most have them pegged to take Liberty’s Malik Willis or Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, with a little underlying buzz that Ole Miss’s Matt Corral has support in that building,” Breer wrote on Monday.

If it’s not the Panthers, then who will be the team for Mayfield? After the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, reports indicated that Mayfield had his eyes set on a trade to the Colts. However, after the Colts traded for former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan instead, the two most likely destinations were the Panthers and the Seahawks, as both were perceived to be in the market for a starting quarterback.

With the Panthers seemingly unlikely to trade for Mayfield, could the Seahawks make a push? Or are they comfortable with proceeding with recently-acquired Drew Lock and veteran backup Geno Smith in the quarterback room?

It will be interesting to see what happens next for Mayfield, as it is looking increasingly more likely that he will remain with the Browns through the NFL draft.

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, check out Browns Digest.

