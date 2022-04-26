The Eagles are open to trading 2020 first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus. The wide receiver was taken with the No. 21 pick out of TCU two years ago but his play on the field has not lived up to his first-round status in the two years since.

In his rookie year, he registered 396 receiving yards on 31 catches in 11 games played. He caught one touchdown and scored another via punt return. He tallied 33 catches in his second year for 299 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in 17 games played this past season

Philadelphia found its No. 1 wideout of the future in DeVonta Smith, the No. 10 pick in the 2021 draft, and have since rounded out its receiving corps—leaving Reagor as the odd man out. The team picked up Zach Pascal, who last played for the Colts. He was a favorite of coach Nick Sirianni from their days together Indianapolis. Greg Ward was also brought back on a one-year deal to add depth.

A change of scenery might be best for Reagor seeing as how he will likely fall low on the depth chart for 2022. He was fourth on the team in receiving yards behind Smith, Dallas Goedert and Quez Watkins in 2021.

