The Panthers are looking to add a quarterback this offseason. The question is, will that new passer come from a trade or a draft pick?

Earlier this week, the organization determined it would not be trading for disgruntled Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield despite various rumors that Carolina was the quarterback’s top choice.

General manager Scott Fitterer spoke on Tuesday during the team’s pre-draft press conference and said that the Panthers are looking to use this week’s NFL draft to add a new signal-caller. The Panthers have the sixth pick in the first round.

“I would feel comfortable with one of them, or actually a couple of them, at six,” Fitterer said, via Associated Press.

Six top quarterback draft prospects—Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell and Bailey Zappe—visited the Panthers at the beginning of April. This is when Fitterer and the organization got to see each quarterback’s talent up close.

The Panthers still have last year’s starter Sam Darnold, but adding another quarterback to the fray would likely create competition for the starting spot. Darnold previously addressed this possibility, saying he is confident in where he stands on the team.

It’s unclear which quarterbacks Fitterer and the organization are most interested in. Right now, Sports Illustrated’s Mock Draft doesn’t have a quarterback being drafted until pick 19, in which Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett would go to the Saints.

