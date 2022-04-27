The Jaguars have reached an agreement on a contract extension for offensive tackle Cam Robinson, a significant piece in their offensive line, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That move could help lock in the team’s plans for Thursday’s NFL draft, where the Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick.

Robinson, an Alabama product, was the No. 34 overall pick in the 2017 draft. His new deal is reportedly worth $54 million over three seasons.

Robinson played 2021 on a franchise tag worth $13.7 million, and was set to make over $16.6 million on a second straight franchise tag season in 2022.

The move locks up a stalwart on the Jags offensive line, who has started 61 games since his rookie year in 2017, making at least 14 starts in every season except 2018, when he tore his ACL in Week 2. It also likely locks in Jacksonville’s plans for the No. 1 pick, at least in terms of position.

Georgia’s Travon Walker and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, both defensive ends, have emerged as the favorites to go first overall, though there was some thought that the Jaguars could look to bolster their offensive line with Alabama’s Evan Neal or NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu. Robinson’s deal likely rules that possibility out now.

The 2022 NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

