Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Jaguars Reach Contract Decision on OT Cam Robinson, per Report

The Jaguars have reached an agreement on a contract extension for offensive tackle Cam Robinson, a significant piece in their offensive line, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That move could help lock in the team’s plans for Thursday’s NFL draft, where the Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick.

Robinson, an Alabama product, was the No. 34 overall pick in the 2017 draft. His new deal is reportedly worth $54 million over three seasons.

Robinson played 2021 on a franchise tag worth $13.7 million, and was set to make over $16.6 million on a second straight franchise tag season in 2022.

The move locks up a stalwart on the Jags offensive line, who has started 61 games since his rookie year in 2017, making at least 14 starts in every season except 2018, when he tore his ACL in Week 2. It also likely locks in Jacksonville’s plans for the No. 1 pick, at least in terms of position.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Georgia’s Travon Walker and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, both defensive ends, have emerged as the favorites to go first overall, though there was some thought that the Jaguars could look to bolster their offensive line with Alabama’s Evan Neal or NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu. Robinson’s deal likely rules that possibility out now.

The 2022 NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Jacksonville Jaguars coverage, go to Jaguar Report. 

Breaking
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

YOU MAY LIKE

Liam McNeeley
Play
College Basketball

The Liam McNeeley Blog: New College Interest, Chat with Coaches, Obi-Wan Kenobi and More

McNeeley's dominant start to the spring has everyone from Duke to Indiana picking up their interest.

By Liam McNeeley
Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) celebrates with quarterback Peyton Manning (18) after scoring a touchdown.
College Football

Peyton Manning Honors Demaryius Thomas With GT Scholarship

The scholarship is specifically for incoming freshman from Laurens County, Ga., where Thomas was born and raised.

By Joseph Salvador
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks the ball against Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) in the second half during Game 5.
Extra Mustard

Ian Eagle’s Call of Ja Morant’s Otherworldly Dunk Goes Viral

The TNT broadcaster perfectly encapsulated the slam from the Grizzlies guard.

By Zach Koons
AP22111109467750
Play
Betting

First Round of NBA Playoffs Continue, NFL Draft Starts Up Thursday

Plus, postseason teams on the verge of elimination and Finals futures odds.

By Kyle Wood
Minnesota Twins third base Gio Urshela (15) slides home for the game-winning run as teammates celebrate after a throwing error by Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase (13) during the ninth inning
MLB

Six Chaotic Blunders Lead to a Bonkers Twins Walk-Off Win

Three Minnesota baserunning mistakes bookend the wildest final play the MLB season. And the team still won.

By Will Laws
NCAA president Mark Emmert
College

Mark Emmert’s Exit Only the Beginning: More Overhaul Ahead in College Sports

The Transformation Committee is considering wholesale changes that would make the NCAA’s post–Mark Emmert era a completely different experience.

By Ross Dellenger
IMG_5650
MMA

Urijah Faber Not Ruling Out Cub Swanson Fight, but Focused on A1 Combat Series Debut

'I don't have a big hit list of people, but I want to do stuff that sounds fun, that's meaningful for me, and that would be pretty meaningful,' Faber tells MMA Underground.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Jan 2, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to a play against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
College Basketball

Bill Self: NIL, Transfer Portal ‘Out of Control Right Now’

The Kansas coach believes movement in the sport is not happening for “the right reasons.”

By Dan Lyons