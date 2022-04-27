Skip to main content
Chargers’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Los Angeles Took Each Round

It has been a quiet offseason for the Chargers other than Los Angeles acquiring Khalil Mack to pair with Joey Bosa off the edge in early March. The Chargers return their core of starters from a team that started 4–2 last season going into its Week 7 bye and looked like a surefire contender for a spot in the playoffs. Instead, Los Angeles lost three of its final four games, including a win-and-in season finale to Las Vegas, to finish 9–8 and clinch its third consecutive year of missing the playoffs

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who is heading into his second season with Los Angeles, and general manager Tom Telesco have some work to do in this year’s draft. With the Chargers competing in an even tougher AFC West after Russell Wilson’s trade to Denver, defense will be a priority for Los Angeles. It also would not hurt the Chargers to add another wide receiver, tight end, running back and some additional help along the offensive line.

Los Angeles’s draft begins in the first round with the No. 17 overall pick. Here is how the Chargers’ draft has turned out thus far (to be updated throughout NFL draft):

  • Round 1, Pick No. 17:
  • Round 3, Pick No. 79:
  • Round 4, Pick No. 123:
  • Round 5, Pick No. 160:
  • Round 6, Pick No. 195:
  • Round 6, Pick No. 214
  • Round 7, Pick No. 236:
  • Round 7, Pick No. 254:
  • Round 7, Pick No. 255:
  • Round 7, Pick No. 260: 

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon. 

