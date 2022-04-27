Falcons’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Atlanta Took Each Round

A new season is on the horizon for the NFL, and Atlanta is left looking for a quarterback.

Long-time signal-caller Matt Ryan was traded to the Colts back in March, bringing an end to his time in Atlanta after 14 years. The franchise drafted Ryan in 2008, and he led Atlanta to two NFC championship games and a trip to Super Bowl LVI. He also broke franchise records in games played, completions, attempts, passing yards, touchdowns and wins during his time with the team.

There has been a flurry of activity in the quarterback market, and the Falcons did not waste time agreeing to terms with 2015 No. 2 pick Marcus Mariota. The only other player in the quarterback room is former undrafted free agent Feleipe Franks.

“We want to add to that room, and we will see what happens,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said regarding the team’s quarterbacks during Tuesday’s pre-draft press conference. “Whether it's in the draft or not, we'll add to that room.”

Last season had a rocky start for the franchise, but it pulled out a 7–10 finish in Arthur Smith’s first year as coach. However, there was a significant amount of turnover during the offseason, leaving room for a new era to begin down in Georgia.

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon.