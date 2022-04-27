Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Detroit Took Each Round

The Lions enter the draft as one of the teams to watch, with pick No. 2 and the final pick of the first round in their possession. Detroit could go in a variety of directions, including potentially quarterback, depending on how the board unfolds.

Detroit owns five picks in the top 100, and has a lot of needs to fill over the weekend. General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are both in year two on the job, looking to build off their 3-13-1 season last year.

Here is how the Lions’ draft looks so far (to be updated during NFL Draft):

Round 1, Pick 2:

Round 1, Pick 32:

Round 2, Pick 34

Round 3, Pick 66:

Round 3, Pick 97:

Round 5, Pick 177:

Round 6, Pick 181:

Round 6, Pick 217:

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon.

More NFL Coverage: