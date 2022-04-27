Seahawks’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Seattle Took Each Round

The Seahawks enter the 2022 NFL draft in unfamiliar territory compared to recent seasons.

Seattle will have four top-72 picks, unlike last year when the team had no first-round selections. The team’s No. 9 overall pick is its first top-10 pick since general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll’s first season back in 2010.

The Seahawks gained the No. 9 pick in the blockbuster trade with the Broncos this offseason to send quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Seattle got quarterback Drew Lock in return, who started just three Broncos games last season.

Because of Lock’s rocky three seasons in the NFL, the Seahawks could potentially pick up a quarterback at some point in the draft.

Additionally, the Seahawks are looking at some defensive options, especially after releasing eight-time Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner, who was later picked up by the Rams this offseason.

Seattle has eight picks in the draft. Here is how the Seahawks draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during NFL Draft):

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon.

