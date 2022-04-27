Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Seahawks’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Seattle Took Each Round

The Seahawks enter the 2022 NFL draft in unfamiliar territory compared to recent seasons. 

Seattle will have four top-72 picks, unlike last year when the team had no first-round selections. The team’s No. 9 overall pick is its first top-10 pick since general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll’s first season back in 2010.

The Seahawks gained the No. 9 pick in the blockbuster trade with the Broncos this offseason to send quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Seattle got quarterback Drew Lock in return, who started just three Broncos games last season.

Because of Lock’s rocky three seasons in the NFL, the Seahawks could potentially pick up a quarterback at some point in the draft. 

Additionally, the Seahawks are looking at some defensive options, especially after releasing eight-time Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner, who was later picked up by the Rams this offseason.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Seattle has eight picks in the draft. Here is how the Seahawks draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during NFL Draft):

Round 1, Pick 9 (from Denver):
Round 2, Pick 40 (from Denver):
Round 2, Pick 41:
Round 3, Pick 72:
Round 4, Pick 109 (from New York Jets):
Round 5, Pick 145 (from Detroit through Denver):
Round 5, Pick 153:
Round 7, Pick 229:

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, go to All Seahawks.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Chiefs Helmet
NFL

Chiefs’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Kansas City Took Each Round

Kansas City has a plethora of draft picks to fill its needs at the cornerback, wide receiver and defensive end positions.

By Wilton Jackson
Titans helmet, Jan. 2022
NFL

Titans’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Tennessee Took Each Round

Could the franchise draft Ryan Tannehill’s eventual successor this season?

By Madeline Coleman
A Detroit Lions helmet.
NFL

Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Detroit Took Each Round

Detroit owns the No. 2 pick entering Thursday night.

By Daniel Chavkin
AUGUST 29: The Nike cleats and helmet of center Matt Hennessy 61 of the Atlanta Falconsduring the final preseason NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
NFL

Falcons’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Atlanta Took Each Round

Atlanta could search for a new quarterback after Matt Ryan was traded to the Colts.

By Madeline Coleman
sauce-gardner-cincinnati-draft-prospect
Play
NFL

NFL Draft notes: Latest on Player Grades, Trades, Corners

Despite a lack of quarterback talent, teams should be able to find starter-level talent deep into the second and third rounds.

By Albert Breer
Detailed view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet
NFL

Colts’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Indianapolis Took Each Round

The Colts won’t begin making any selections until Round 2 due to the 2021 Carson Wentz trade with Philadelphia.

By Madison Williams
A Minnesota Vikings helmet
NFL

Vikings’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Minnesota Took Each Round

A new general manager and head coach leads the way for Minnesota.

By Daniel Chavkin
A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field
NFL

Bears’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Chicago Took Each Round

The Bears do not have a first-round pick this year.

By Madison Williams