Texans Could Eye Trade for Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo, per Report

While most player movement is over heading into the draft, two big names are still waiting to see where they end up. Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo are expected to get traded at some point, with the Browns and 49ers entering 2022 with new starting quarterbacks.

The Seahawks have been connected to Mayfield, while the Panthers have done homework on both players. However, a new team seems to have entered the conversation. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reports the Texans may look into acquiring either Mayfield or Garoppolo.

Houston currently employs Davis Mills as its starting quarterback, and the expectation is Mills will have the job for the 2022 season. Last year, Mills played in 13 games, starting 11. He recorded 2,664 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the season.

Now that they’ve traded Deshaun Watson, the Texans quarterback depth chart is currently Mills, Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel. Those three have combined for 50 games played, while Mayfield and Garoppolo each individually clear that number.

There is also a prior connection between Garoppolo and the Texans front office. Nick Caserio was with the Patriots when the team drafted Garoppolo back in 2014.

Both quarterbacks have remained with their current team in part because of their contracts. Garoppolo is due over $24 million this year, while Mayfield will make over $18 million. Both are set to be free agents after the season. So far, no team has been willing to pay enough of either contract to make a deal. 

