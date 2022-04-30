Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Quarterbacks Dominate Day 2 of the NFL Draft
Quarterbacks Dominate Day 2 of the NFL Draft

49ers Select QB Brock Purdy As This Year’s Mr. Irrelevant

Meet Brock Purdy, the 2022 NFL draft's Mr. Irrelevant.

San Francisco, at No. 262, selected the Iowa State quarterback with its (and the draft’s) last selection, ending a wild and three-day draft process with tons of memorable trades and general managers orchestrating the future of their respective franchises. 

The “Mr. Irrelevant” title originated in 1976 when former USC and Colts wide receiver Paul Salata generated a string of events that would go on to become known as “Irrelevant Week” in celebrating the draft’s final pick. Salata’s tradition has been carried on each year in the NFL draft.

Salata had the honor of announcing the final pick until 2013, and from there, his daughter continued the tradition starting in 2014.

Kelvin Kirk, a former Dayton wide receiver, was the first crowned Mr. Irrelevant in 1967 when Pittsburg drafted him at No. 487. One of the more notable Mr. Irrelevant’s is Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop, who became the first Mr. Irrelevant to be featured in a Super Bowl game in 2021.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Last season, Purdy completed 71.7% of his passes and threw for 3,188 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games. As a four-year starter for the Cyclones, he threw for 12,170 yards, 81 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

Purdy takes his place as the newest Mr. Irrelevant this year coming after Tampa Bay selected Grant Stuard for the title in last year’s draft. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

nfl-draft-grades
Play
NFL

NFL Draft 2022 Grades: Live Analysis of Every Team's Draft Class

Which teams did the best and which teams still have work to do this offseason?

By Conor Orr
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) almost intercepts a late fourth quarter Florida pass near the end zone. The Florida Gators fell to the Georgia Bulldogs 34 to 7.in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Play
NFL

Dean ‘Ready to Go’ for Eagles Minicamp, GM Howie Roseman Says

Roseman: “Nakobe Dean is going to be on the field this week when we have rookie mini-camp.”

By Wilton Jackson
Jackson State University's James Houston tries to stop University of Louisiana-Monroe's Rhett Rodriguez during their game at Malone Stadium in Monroe, La., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Play
NFL

First JSU Player Under Deion Sanders Picked in NFL Draft

The Lions selected Jackson State’s James Houston IV in the sixth round of this weekend’s draft.

By Wilton Jackson
georgia-football-helmet-logo.jpg
Play
NFL

Georgia Records Most Players Selected in NFL Draft History

The Bulldogs made more history in this year's draft on Saturday.

By Wilton Jackson
Mark Jackson during a game between the Lakers and Celtics.
Play
NBA

Report: Mark Jackson Among Finalists for Kings Head Coaching Job

Jackson, Mike Brown and Steve Clifford are finalists for Sacramento’s coaching vacancy.

By Wilton Jackson
matt-araiza
Play
Extra Mustard

Matt Araiza Has Perfect Reaction to Being Picked by Bills

The new Buffalo punter: “SOMEONE GET ME A TABLE!!”

By Wilton Jackson
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston (5) at a press conference.
Extra Mustard

Jameis Winston Graduated From Florida State on Friday

Seven years after being drafted by the Bucs, the former BCS champion and Heisman Trophy winner returned to campus to receive his diploma.

By Zach Koons
Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays (68) points to fans while celebrating after an SEC football game.
NFL

Cade Mays Becomes 2022 NFL Draft’s Pick No. 199

Tom Brady was selected in this slot in 2000, and it has become a “199 Club” ever since.

By Madison Williams