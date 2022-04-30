The moment the Browns selected Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey at No. 108 in the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday, he made it clear that he is ready to get to work immediately.

“I’m coming in to kill right away with my boy Myles Garrett, the best defensive end in the game,” Winfrey said. “This s— is over with.”

Garrett, in response, was clearly excited by the energy from his rookie counterpart.

“JUICED UP NO COFFEE NEEDED!!!!! Let’s get to work,” Garrett tweeted on Saturday.

Winfrey’s said his high level of excitement stems from his humble beginnings.

“It comes from having nothing,” Winfrey said on the media call after being drafted. “I come from nothing, I’ve never had nothing. Anything in my life that I had to get, I had to go get it. Nothing was ever given to me. This grit, this passion, everything about me, I’ve never had nothing.

... If you’re not playing juiced up, why are you playing this game?”

Winfrey spent his first two years of his college career at Iowa Western Community College before he transferred to Oklahoma and turned himself into an NFL draft prospect in the Big 12.

The Maywood, Illinois native recorded six sacks and 42 tackles in two years with the Sooners. He was also the MVP of the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Cleveland drafting Winfrey makes him the third defensive tackle drafted under Andrew Berry, following Jordan Phillips in 2020 and Tommy Togiai in 2021.

