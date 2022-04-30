Skip to main content
Baker Mayfield, Deebo, OBJ, and Zion on Today's SI Feed
Baker Mayfield, Deebo, OBJ, and Zion on Today's SI Feed

Patriots Draft QB Bailey Zeppe One Year After Taking Mac Jones

One year after selecting quarterback Mac Jones at No. 15 in the 2021 NFL draft, the Patriots drafted a backup quarterback to Jones in Western Kentucky star Bailey Zappe at No. 137 on Saturday in the 2022 draft.

In 2021 season, Zappe set FBS records for passing yards (5,967) and passing touchdowns (62) on 687 attempts in 14 games. He also won the 2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, given to the top Division I offensive player who also exhibits characteristics of Earl Campbell.

Zappe transferred to WKU from Houston Baptist. Beyond his overall passing yards and touchdowns records, he led the FBS in completions (51) and yards on deep passes (1,805) last season.

The Patriots selecting Zappe does not come as a surprise as head coach Bill Belichick has been known to draft additional quarterbacks—including Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett—in previous drafts for insurance purposes. 

Jones is New England’s starting quarterback. Zappe joins veteran quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham as backups to Jones. Jones, who was a Pro bowler on the AFC team, finished his first season leading the Patriots to a 10–7 record and a trip to the playoffs, losing to the Bills in the wild-card round.

