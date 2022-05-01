Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Chicago Bears Agree to Release QB Nick Foles, per Reports

The Chicago Bears agreed to release former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles after failing to find a trade, his agent told NFL Network on Saturday.

“Ryan Poles did the classy thing and Nick appreciates it,” agent Justin Schulman told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The team confirmed the decision to ESPN.

During the annual league meetings this past March, Bears general manager Ryan Poles said the team was looking to trade the veteran after Chicago signed former Saints signal-caller Trevor Siemian via free agency to serve as the backup to starter Justin Fields.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Now, Foles will be a free agent, and it will come with a cost. He carried a $10.67 million cap hit in 2022 after appearing in only one game this past season. By cutting Foles now, the Bears take on a $7.66 million dead cap hit, but the team will gain $3 million in cap space, according to Spotrac.

Foles, 33, played 10 games (eight starts) over two seasons in Chicago after being acquired in a trade with Jacksonville. Foles has amassed 14,003 yards and 82 touchdowns in 68 games with five teams, most notably the Philadelphia Eagles with whom he led to a victory in Super Bowl LII.

More NFL coverage:

Breaking
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

YOU MAY LIKE

ER109705
Boxing

Taylor-Serrano Bout Again Proves Women’s Boxing on the Rise

Will we see a rematch between the two lightweights? That remains to be seen, but we will again see women’s boxing headline a top card.

By Chris Mannix
AP22121109618983
MLB

Clayton Kershaw Becomes Dodgers’ Career Strikeout Leader

Kershaw received a standing ovation from Dodger Stadium fans after he passed Don Sutton’s mark.

By Associated Press
rob-font-marlon-vera-ufc-on-espn-35
MMA

Marlon Vera Earns Unanimous Decision Against Rob Front Behind Big Knockdowns

Vera took home the impressive win, 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46, in Saturday's UFC on ESPN 35 event.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
ER200028
Boxing

Taylor Edges Serrano To Remain Undisputed After Historic Match at MSG

Katie Taylor remained the lightweight champ in the first women’s boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden, edging Amanda Serrano in a split decision.

By Associated Press
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Play
Extra Mustard

Rams Scout Jumps into Pool After Team Lands Top Target

All eyes were on Logan Bruss as the third round started to wind down.

By Madeline Coleman
People look on as workers erect a stage during setup for the NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Play
Extra Mustard

Wedding Performed on Stage During Sixth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

The same couple who got engaged during the 2021 NFL draft tied the knot Saturday in Las Vegas, on stage again.

By Madeline Coleman
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, April 28, 2022 in New Orleans. The Suns won 115-109, to win the series 4-2 and advance to the second-round.
Play
NBA

Suns Fined for Failure to Disclose Booker’s Injury Status

It was previously reported the All-Star guard could miss two-to-three weeks with his hamstring injury, but he returned in nine days.

By Madeline Coleman
APRIL 28: Ickey Ekwonu, N.C. State is selected as the number six overall pick by the Carolina Panthers during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Play
NFL

NFL Draft 2022: All 262 Selections for Every Team

We saw the quarterbacks slide down the draft, and Georgia break records throughout the three-day sprint. How did your team do?

By Madeline Coleman