Saints Expected to Make ‘Aggressive Push’ to Sign Tyrann Mathieu, per Report

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, the Saints are expected to make an “aggressive push” to sign free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Saints are reportedly revisiting their talks with the three-time All-Pro after failing to address the position in the draft, and losing starters Marcus Williams (Ravens) and Malcolm Jenkins (retirement) earlier this offseason. Mathieu, a New Orleans native and former star at LSU, previously visited his hometown organization in April.

Mathieu, who spent the last three seasons with the Chiefs, is one of the biggest names remaining on the free-agent market after turning in another stellar campaign in 2021. The 29-year-old logged 76 tackles, three interceptions–one of which he returned for a touchdown–and six passes defensed in 16 starts. He also earned his third Pro Bowl nod in seven seasons.

At the time of his Saints visit on April 7, Mathieu sounded enthusiastic about the possibility of coming home. He praised both first-year coach Dennis Allen and owner Gayle Benson while speaking to reporters, and even admitted he has pondered the idea of joining New Orleans’ well-respected defense.

“Any time I see the Saints play defense, I always tap myself on the shoulder and say, ‘Hey, I could probably roll with those guys,’” he said, per The Advocate. “I don’t think they really need me, but it would be good to go back home and help them win.”

The Saints are not the only team that have been linked to Mathieu since the start of free agency. The star safety participated in a virtual visit with the Eagles shortly after his visit to New Orleans, which took place a week after he revealed he had been in contact with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

