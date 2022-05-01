Steelers Draft Brother of DT Cameron Heyward With Sixth-Round Pick

The Steelers spent Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft taking their quarterback of the future, then spent the late rounds staying in the family. With its lone sixth round pick, Pittsburgh selected Michigan State tight end Connor Heyward, the younger brother of star defensive lineman Cam Heyward.

After finding out about the pick, Cam seemed pretty excited about playing with his brother.

Connor Heyward spent five years at Michigan State, first as a running back before transitioning to tight end in his final year. In his college career, he has 211 rushing attempts and 96 catches, totaling 11 touchdowns along the way.

With the two Heyward’s on the roster, the Steelers now have four sets of brothers on the roster. The other three pairs include T.J. and Derek Watt, Trey and Terrell Edmunds, and Carlos and Khalil Davis.

Connor is expected to play both tight end and fullback with Pittsburgh, giving the team some versatility.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Steelers coverage, check out All Steelers.