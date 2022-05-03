Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

DeAndre Hopkins Speaks Out After Violating NFL’s PED Policy: ‘See you Week 7’

Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins took to social media Monday night to address the six-game suspension he received for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The 29-year-old tweeted his response to Monday’s news along with the caption, “See you Week 7.”

“In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for using performance enhancing drugs,” the statement said. “To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked. I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could’ve happened. But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn’t careful enough. 

“For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down. I fully intend to get to the bottom of this. As soon as I have more information I will share it.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Hopkins’s statement echoed the same sentiments shared by brand manager Doug Sanders in a statement issued hours before the veteran receiver’s tweet.

“DeAndre is committed to demonstrating that he did not knowingly take a banned substance,” Sanders wrote in a text obtained by ESPN. ”We’re currently testing every product he used to figure out how this could have happened and will release any new information as soon as we have it.”

A member of the Cardinals since 2020, Hopkins is coming off an injury-riddled second season in Arizona. The three-time All-Pro missed a total of seven games due to injury, including the final four contests following a year-ending torn MCL in Week 14. Hopkins finished the year with a career-low 42 receptions and 572 receiving yards to go with eight touchdowns in 10 games played.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals

Breaking
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

deandre-hopkins-cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: DeAndre Hopkins Suspended Six Games

Newly acquired Marquise Brown suddenly becomes more valuable, while Kyler Murray takes a hit.

By Michael Fabiano
FILE - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins looks to the sideline during a timeout in second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Cardinals three-time All-Pro receiver Hopkins has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
NFL

Hopkins’s Manager Issues Statement Following Star WR’s Suspension

The Cardinals receiver will miss the first six weeks of the 2022 regular season after violating the NFL’s PED policy.

By Jelani Scott
Warriors forward Draymond Green dribbles the ball during a game.
NBA

Draymond After Ejection: ’Never Going to Change the Way I Play’

The forward’s flagrant-2 foul in Game 1 won’t impact the way he plays for the rest of the series.

By Zach Koons
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins looks to the sideline during a timeout in second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams; Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux holds a jersey after being picked by the New York Giants with the fifth pick of the 2022 NFL draft; Tyrann Mathieu (32) during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Play
NFL

MAQB: DeAndre Hopkins’s Future in Doubt

The Cardinals could cut ties with their suspended star wide receiver if the second half of his 2022 season doesn’t turn out well. Plus, how the Giants’ pair of top-10 picks played out, why the Tyrann Mathieu deal came together Monday and more.

By Albert Breer
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner sits during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government. Yet as a crucial hearing approaches next month, the case against her remains shrouded in mystery, with little clarity from the Russian prosecutors. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
WNBA

WNBA to Honor Brittney Griner With Floor Decal, Per Report

The Mercury All-Star has been detained in Russia since February.

By Jelani Scott
buck showalter
MLB

Mets Reliever Suspended, Demoted After Nearly Hitting Schwarber

The relief pitcher wasn’t ejected after throwing at Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, but has since been disciplined.

By Nick Selbe
Apr 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) before game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Report: Joel Embiid Could Change Nationality Before ’24 Olympics

The MVP candidate is currently rehabbing from a facial injury he sustained in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Raptors.

By Jelani Scott
USC wide receiver Drake London after being selected as the eighth overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Play
Fantasy

Rookie Fantasy Landing Spots Winners and Losers

Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are some of the draft winners, but not all fared as well.

By Michael Fabiano