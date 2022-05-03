Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins took to social media Monday night to address the six-game suspension he received for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The 29-year-old tweeted his response to Monday’s news along with the caption, “See you Week 7.”

“In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for using performance enhancing drugs,” the statement said. “To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked. I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could’ve happened. But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn’t careful enough.

“For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down. I fully intend to get to the bottom of this. As soon as I have more information I will share it.”

Hopkins’s statement echoed the same sentiments shared by brand manager Doug Sanders in a statement issued hours before the veteran receiver’s tweet.

“DeAndre is committed to demonstrating that he did not knowingly take a banned substance,” Sanders wrote in a text obtained by ESPN. ”We’re currently testing every product he used to figure out how this could have happened and will release any new information as soon as we have it.”

A member of the Cardinals since 2020, Hopkins is coming off an injury-riddled second season in Arizona. The three-time All-Pro missed a total of seven games due to injury, including the final four contests following a year-ending torn MCL in Week 14. Hopkins finished the year with a career-low 42 receptions and 572 receiving yards to go with eight touchdowns in 10 games played.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals