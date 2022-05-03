Skip to main content
DeAndre Hopkins’s Manager Releases Statement Following Star WR’s Six-Game Suspension

Doug Sanders, the brand manager of Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins, issued a statement via text message on Monday in the aftermath of the receiver’s six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s perform-enhancing drug policy.

In the text, obtained by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sanders describes how “completely shocked” Hopkins and his team were by the discovery that led to the league’s decision to discipline the 29-year-old Monday afternoon. Sanders noted that Hopkins’s October and December tests came back negative, and the wideout’s team is investigating how his November test produced a positive result.

After declaring that Hopkins has “never once tested positive throughout his 10 year career,” Sanders said the receiver is “committed to demonstrating that he did not knowingly take a banned substance.” He also vowed to release any new information concerning the matter once it becomes available.

Hopkins, a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, is coming off an injury-riddled second season in Arizona. The nine-year pro missed three weeks with a nagging hamstring issue before his season ended prematurely due to a torn MCL in Week 14; Hopkins finished the year with a career-low 42 receptions and 572 receiving yards to go with eight touchdowns in 10 games played.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

