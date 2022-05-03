Skip to main content
Aditi Kinkhabwala Announces She’s Leaving NFL Network After 10 Years

Aditi Kinkhabwala announced on Monday that she will be leaving NFL Network after ten years there, via her Twitter page.

“After 10 years at @ nflnetwork, it’s time for some new challenges,” Kinkhabwala wrote. “I’ve had a decade of great adventure, wonderful friendships and the opportunity to share all sorts of stories. Now, I’m on to some other dream-chasing. Stay tuned!”

The reporter left her future unknown for the time being. 

Kinkhabwala was a regular on NFL Network shows such as NFL Now, NFL Total Access, NFL GameDay Morning and Good Morning Football: Weekend. She also occasionally wrote for NFL.com, although she hasn’t had a byline for the website since 2020.

Kinkhabwala is based in Pittsburgh, so she often covers AFC North teams such as the Steelers, her hometown team.

Before her decade career at NFL Network, Kinkhabwala wrote on Rutgers football for The Record in New Jersey, wrote on various sports for Sports Illustrated and also covered the New York Giants beat for Wall Street Journal.

